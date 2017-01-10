NEWS

Eyewitness News Update
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Intel Leaders Squarely Blame Election Hacking on Russia
Dylann Roof Tells Jury, 'I Still Feel Like I Had to Do It'
Deer rescued from frozen Connecticut river
More News
Top Stories
NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, shot in 1986, dies at age 59
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Sheriff's deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Show More
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
11 Jersey City officers on restricted duty during investigation
Man hit on the head with hammer during Greenwich Village robbery
LI woman accused in gas station robbery, fake charity scam
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
More News
Top Video
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism
Cory Booker to testify against Sessions as hearing opens
More Video