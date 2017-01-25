NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer Tries to Explain Concept of 'Alternative Facts'
Meet Mothers and Daughters Marching Together in DC
At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak
Charge dropped against Fiat founder's grandson in NYC
More News
Top Stories
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist murder
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Show More
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
President Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation
Trump signs orders for border wall, refugee cuts
More News
Top Video
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Walking on water? Crystal clear ice forms on Michigan lake
More Video