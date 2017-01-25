Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: President Trump to make announcements regarding immigration policy, border wall
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1720313" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 01:45PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Spicer Tries to Explain Concept of 'Alternative Facts'
Meet Mothers and Daughters Marching Together in DC
At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak
Charge dropped against Fiat founder's grandson in NYC
More News
Top Stories
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
Police: Teen sleeping with teacher extorted thousands from her
Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist murder
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Show More
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
President Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation
Trump signs orders for border wall, refugee cuts
More News
Top Video
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
MTA board votes to keep base fare, reduce bonuses
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
Walking on water? Crystal clear ice forms on Michigan lake
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York