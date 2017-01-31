NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death
House Staff Worked on Trump Immigration Order, Allegedly Signed Non-Disclosure Agreement
Democrats Boycott Committee Votes on Trump Cabinet Nominees
How Trump's Appointment of a Supreme Court Justice Might Affect Abortion Rights
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Official Says
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow around NY area
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
Bronx man due in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Man killed, elderly father rescued in Old Bridge fire
Show More
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow around NY area
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
More Video