NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Your headlines and the AccuWeather forecast from Liz Cho and Bill Evans. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
newseyewitness news updatedigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Haley tells N. Korea, 'We don't want war, so don't start one'
3 children among 5 dead in New York City house fire
Trump to sign executive orders on offshore drilling, Veterans Affairs this week
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Top Stories
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Relatives scream for loved ones after deadly Queens Village fire
Witnesses describe man's daring escape from deadly Queens fire
Widow of fallen firefighter speaks publicly for 1st time
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Teen pleads guilty in missing woman's murder, will testify against friend
Community bids farewell to beloved 600-year-old oak tree
Show More
Touting success, NYC expanding pre-K program to 3-year-olds
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in the Bronx
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
Video: Women trash store before running over employee
More News
Top Video
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Elderly couple fatally struck by alleged drunk driver on Long Island
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Monster Jam rolls into Nassau Coliseum
More Video