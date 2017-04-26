  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio unveils his budget for 2018
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the rain here!
NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump has 'no intention'of releasing tax returns, treasury secretary says
What's in the Trump tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Newark police to get dash cams, body cams in pilot program
Trump slams 'massive federal land grab,' calls for review of national monuments
French intelligence says Syria behind deadly sarin gas attack
More News
Top Stories
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
2 busted at JFK, accused of smuggling cocaine taped to body
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
NYPD officer in deadly crash charged with manslaughter
Show More
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
Yuck! Banned yak meat smuggled in sweaters at JFK Airport
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
11 ex-employees sue Fox over alleged racial discrimination
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
More News
Top Video
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Newark
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video