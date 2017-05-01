NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Your day's top stories, and the AccuWeather forecast from Eyewitness News. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
newseyewitness news updatedigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic shot, hospitalized
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
34 high school students arrested during post-prom party
More News
Top Stories
34 high school students arrested during post-prom party
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Police: Restaurant employees sang 'F the Police' while officers ate
Man and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
PD: Woman agreed to swap sex for Chicken McNuggets
Quadruplets all heading to the same college -- Yale
Queens residents rattled after terrifying meat cleaver attack
Show More
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
Prosecutors: Woman used meth as toddler lay dying
Backpack stolen while man saved woman who fell on tracks
Boy, 12, shot while playing basketball on Bronx playground
More News
Top Video
NYC's new ferry launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Hidden New York: Finding the Berlin Wall
More Video