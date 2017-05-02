NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Police admit misspeaking about teen killed by cops
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
NYPD: Correction officer shoots at boyfriend, kills self on street
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
More News
Top Stories
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
NYPD: Correction officer shoots at boyfriend, kills self on street
Video shows wild brawl between two men on flight
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
Show More
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Missing couple found dead in Belize
Michael Slager to plead guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Clinton blames herself, misogyny, FBI, Russia for 2016 loss
Teenager shot while playing cards in New Jersey courtyard
More News
Top Video
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
7 On Your Side: May's best buys
More Video