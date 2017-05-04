Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: House debate and vote on health care reform bill
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: House debate and vote on health care reform bill
Full Story
Email
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1953375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, May 04, 2017 01:31PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
NJ firefighter charged with murder in street shooting
More alleged victims come forward in CVS sex abuse case
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Retired NYPD cop gets prison time for prostitution ring
More News
Top Stories
Here's how traffic will be impacted by Trump's NYC visit
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Former NBA player charged in Brownsville drug bust
Retired NYPD cop gets prison time for prostitution ring
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
18 arrested, $1.5M in heroin nabbed in Westchester bust
Show More
NJ firefighter charged with murder in street shooting
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
More alleged victims come forward in CVS sex abuse case
Man arrested in attempted rape at massage parlor in Queens
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NJ
More News
Top Video
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
Here's how traffic will be impacted by Trump's NYC visit
GOP revives struggling health care bill and plans House vote
More alleged victims come forward in CVS sex abuse case
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York