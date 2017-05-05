Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain causing flood warnings
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain causing flood warnings
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1957713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your top stories and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Friday, May 05, 2017 01:43PM
NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
news
eyewitness news update
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
People share their 'pre-existing health condition' stories on social media after House passes health care bill
Navy SEAL first US combat death in Somalia since 1993
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Former NYPD narcotics detective arrested in heroin ring
More News
Top Stories
Flooding causing problems throughout the New York-area
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain causing flood warnings
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
18 frat members charged in Penn State student death
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Former NYPD narcotics detective arrested in heroin ring
Show More
LI teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
'Blind Side' NFL player accused in Uber driver assault
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
Police arrest alleged bedroom intruder near Rutgers University
More News
Top Video
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
After celebration on Intrepid, Trump heads to Bedminster
Senate wary on 'Obamacare' repeal
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York