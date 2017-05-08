Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1968291" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your headlines for Monday, and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Monday, May 08, 2017 01:17PM
NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
news
eyewitness news update
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
Penn State frat brother 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
16-year-old struck by 2 cars in Queens hit and run
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Show More
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
More News
Top Video
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York