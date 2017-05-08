NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More News Videos

Your headlines for Monday, and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
newseyewitness news updatedigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
Penn State frat brother 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
16-year-old struck by 2 cars in Queens hit and run
Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with woman's car
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Show More
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
More News
Top Video
NYPD: Man wanted in tourist attack is level 3 sex offender
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
More Video