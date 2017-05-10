Today's Top Stories
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 01:45PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
White House says Trump did not prompt DOJ review of Comey
Family, friends bid final farewell to mom of 6 killed in Brooklyn
2 kids missing after visit with father found safe; dad in custody
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Police: Pizzeria worker busted selling coke in parking lot
2 kids missing after visit with father found safe; dad in custody
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
'Dance Moms' star speaks out exclusively to ABC News
Person killed, 2 deputies hurt in Trenton; standoff underway
Comey sought more Russia probe resources before firing
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
