Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2012858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Friday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Friday, May 19, 2017 01:51PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Friday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Deputy attorney general stands by memo, but says Comey was going to be fired anyway
Latest CBO health care analysis to come next week
ANALYSIS: Trump's bold trip - how he plans to tackle Islamic terrorism in the heart of the Muslim world
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case, must register as sex offender
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
Show More
Police: Man attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman
52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway
NJ superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'
Washington state Ferris wheel accident leaves 3 hurt
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
More News
Top Video
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
President Trump heads overseas to Mideast
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York