NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Your headlines and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
newseyewitness news updatedigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
Stars share 'prayers and tears' for victims of Manchester Arena
More News
Top Stories
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert bombing
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Man run over and killed after climbing onto dump truck in Midtown
Show More
Fedora- and eye mask-wearing home invasion suspect arrested
Suspect arrested in attempted rape at subway station
Police investigating after remains of foot found inside sneaker in NJ
Grandmother critically injured in beating on Lower East Side
Trump condemns 'evil losers' who carried out Manchester attack
More News
Top Video
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert bombing
NYPD stepping up patrols following concert bombing
Trump solemnly remembers Holocaust victims at memorial in Jerusalem
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video