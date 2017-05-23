Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2027416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your headlines and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 01:38PM
NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the week ahead.
Related Topics:
news
eyewitness news update
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
Stars share 'prayers and tears' for victims of Manchester Arena
More News
Top Stories
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert bombing
Suspicious fire destroys home before sex offender can move in
Actor Roger Moore, former James Bond star, dies at 89
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Man run over and killed after climbing onto dump truck in Midtown
Show More
Fedora- and eye mask-wearing home invasion suspect arrested
Suspect arrested in attempted rape at subway station
Police investigating after remains of foot found inside sneaker in NJ
Grandmother critically injured in beating on Lower East Side
Trump condemns 'evil losers' who carried out Manchester attack
More News
Top Video
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert bombing
NYPD stepping up patrols following concert bombing
Trump solemnly remembers Holocaust victims at memorial in Jerusalem
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
Hidden New York
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York