NEWS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
5th arrest in Manchester bombing as police look for role of 'network' in attack
Rescue underway after cesspool collapse on Long Island
Ex-Trump adviser says he'll testify before House intel panel on Russian election interference
President Trump talks terrorism with Pope Francis, climate change with the Vatican
More News
Top Stories
Rescue underway after cesspool collapse on Long Island
12-year-old accused of terrorizing, attacking 80-year-old woman
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest
Correction officer charged after weapon goes off in bar
Show More
Queens school employee arrested, accused of groping woman
Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
5th suspect arrested as police raid 'network' of attackers in bombing
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
Gas leak at home near LIRR station causes delays
More News
Top Video
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
5th suspect arrested as police raid 'network' of attackers in bombing
Plane evacuated after catching fire at Newark Airport
More Video