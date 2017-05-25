Today's Top Stories
NEWS
Eyewitness News Update
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, May 25, 2017 01:17PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
NEWS
Police: Man assaulted cab driver, said he doesn't pay non-Americans
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
Trump has no comment on alleged body-slamming of reporter
Alabama death row inmate Thomas Arthur fights for 8th reprieve of execution
Trump calls for DOJ investigation into alleged Manchester intel leak
Top Stories
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
NTSB: Jet made late approach maneuver before crash near Teterboro
Lawyer accused of deportation threat to silence rape victim
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Official
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
58-year-old home health care worker shot in stomach in Bronx
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Man accused of tampering with co-worker's drink
Top Video
Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info
Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
Take flight with daredevil pilot David Windmiller
