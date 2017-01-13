MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) --Funeral services will be held Friday for Shamoya McKenzie, a 13-year-old basketball star with dreams of playing for the University of Connecticut and in the WNBA who was killed by a stray bullet in Mount Vernon while on her way home from practice on New Year's Eve.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a service at at Macedonia Baptist Church located at 141 South Ninth Avenue. Family and friends will gather afterward at Mount Vernon High School.
McKenzie will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Greenburgh on Saturday, after a procession that will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Earlier this week, McKenzie wad made an honorary member of the UConn women's basketball team. Coach Geno Auriemma said he decided to make the gesture after hearing her story, and he also sent McKenzie's family a team jersey with her number, 30, along with a letter that read, "Once a Husky, Always a Husky."
"I don't know that it makes anything any better," Auriemma said Tuesday night after his Huskies won their 90th consecutive game. "But, it was just our way of saying, 'You didn't get a chance to be here, but you kind of are.'"
McKenzie, who was 6-foot-2, was already playing for Mount Vernon's junior varsity high school team and had just been called up to the varsity team the day she died. She was described by Mount Vernon school officials and coaches as excellent student, athlete and role model.
Mount Vernon residents also held a silent protest against violence after her death, as the community mourned the loss of what Graham Elementary School Principal Natasha Hunter-McGregor described as "a shining star."
Dwayne Murray was her travel basketball coach.
"We have to stop being surprised," he said. "And as a community, I think we have to, as adults, probably first start by saying that we failed."
An online fundraising page has been set up to help her family, and a curbside memorial is set up at the shooting scene.