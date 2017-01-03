SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --The family of a man run down on the street in Queens just hours into the new year is speaking out, while police confirm that they've found the vehicle they believe killed him.
Police had released new video of the deadly hit and run that showed the red Ford Mustang that struck and killed 52-year-old Thomas Bradley just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens.
That Mustang, with damage to its front passenger side, was reportedly found abandoned all the way out in Suffolk County on Tuesday. And those who knew and loved Bradley are pleading for answers.
One minute, the family was all together, celebrating a new year. Then, police knocked on their door with gut-wrenching news.
"Oh man, I went back to sleep because I could not believe this had happened," brother Tyrone Bradley said. "But I had to wake up to reality."
Reality was that a beloved brother, father and grandfather would never be coming home. Thomas Bradley had been walking back to his house from the family's party when police say the driver of the Mustang slammed into him, sending his body flying 20 feet before the car sped away.
He died at the scene.
Now, the Bradleys are planning a funeral and hoping for a break in the case that has shattered their family.
"I wish whoever did it would show up, you know, come forward," brother Marvin Bradley said.
The investigation revealed that the Mustang was traveling eastbound on South Conduit Avenue when it struck Bradley, who was attempting to cross Conduit.
"You really did some real damage to this family," sister Marvin Bradley said. "You took a real part of this family away. I wish you would turn yourself in."
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).