Westbury family robbed with knife, gun in home invasion
Andy Field reporting

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are looking for three suspects who they said forced their way into a Westbury home and robbed a family using a gun and a knife.

Around 7:20 p.m. Friday, an 11-year-old girl answered a knock at the door of her Dover Street home and a man forced himself in with a gun.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, he wore a black mask and was followed into the house by three other men also wearing masks. They went into the kitchen, and one of the men grabbed a knife and held it to the neck of a 10-year-old girl in the home.

Police said they forced the girls toward the back of the home. In a rear room where a woman and a man were eating dinner, one suspect yelled in Spanish, "Where is the money?" and used a belt to tie the man up. The other suspects started to ransack the house.

Police said before leaving the home, one of the subjects, who had the kitchen knife, pushed it against the man's body, cutting him and told him not to call the police. The victims said the suspects fled on foot through the backyard and called 911.

About $1,700.00 was taken from a basement apartment that was unoccupied at the time of the incident, police said.

The victims described the subjects as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160-170 pounds, wearing all black clothing. The injured victim received treatment at the scene and refused further medical attention.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.
