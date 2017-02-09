  • BREAKING NEWS Friday school closings coming in | Click full story for more area closings
NEWS

Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
A charity started by a man whose three daughters were killed in a Connecticut fire on Christmas morning in 2011 says he has died at the age of 51.

The death of Matthew Badger was announced Thursday by the Lily Sarah Grace Fund. It did not provide further details.


The fire at a Victorian home in Stamford owned by the children's mother, New York advertising executive Madonna Badger, killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky.


Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, escaped the flames.


Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, his construction company, other contractors and the city of Stamford.

