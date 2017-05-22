TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Father of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking New York at memorial

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A heartbroken father is leaving his thanks to the city of New York and its people, in the aftermath of last week's devastating crash in Times Square.

Thomas Elsman's 18-year-old daughter Allyssa was killed Thursday when a speeding car plowed into crowds of people.

Allyssa's 13-year-old sister, also injured in the crash, suffered broken teeth, a broken pelvis, and a collapsed lung. She remains hospitalized.

In the letter, Thomas Elsman talked about unity, and never forgetting that his daughter was full of life. The letter, left in the midst of flowers and candles, was signed 'Dad'.

It was placed as part of the growing memorial near the crash scene in Times Square.



Richard Rojas, the 26-year-old from the Bronx accused of unleashing the nightmare, said he doesn't remember the accident.

He said he had not had any visits from family members when Eyewitness News met with him Sunday at Rikers Island. He said his attorney asked him not to talk about the case.

Police say the naval vet was high on marijuana laced with PCP when he drove his Honda up a crowded sidewalk along 7th Avenue, mowing down pedestrians.

He is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with the New York Post, Rojas is quoted as saying 'I just want to apologize to my Mom.'

In that interview with the Post, Rojas seemingly offers insight into his state of mind in the days leading up to the rampage.

"I was trying to get help. I wanted to fix my life. I wanted to get a job, get a girlfriend," he said.

Rojas faces a second-degree murder charge, and 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder.
