Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The woman was walking at Caton Avenue and Pauls Place in Prospect Park South around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit.

The car carrier was later found in the Mill Basin neighborhood by police. An active police investigation is underway.

