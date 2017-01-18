Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer in Brooklyn

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn (WABC) --A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
The woman was walking at Caton Avenue and Pauls Place in Prospect Park South around 8:30 p.m. when she was hit.
The car carrier was later found in the Mill Basin neighborhood by police. An active police investigation is underway.
#BREAKING: @NYPDHighway investing fatal hit and run near #ProspectPark. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/oDhfCB3UL8— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 19, 2017