NEWS

Final farewell for fallen Del. state trooper Stephen Ballard

EMBED </>More News Videos

Final farewell for Del. state trooper Stephen Ballard. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on May 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By and John Rawlins
WILMINGTON, Delaware --
Family, friends and thousands of law enforcement colleagues gathered in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday to say a final farewell to a Delaware state trooper killed in the line of duty.

The light morning shower of rain became a torrential downpour just as Corporal Stephen J. Ballard's hearse arrived at the Chase Center on the Riverfront Friday morning under a soaked American flag to the haunting sound of bagpipes.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam raw video of procession and arrival of the casket of fallen State Trooper Stephen Ballard at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.



Officers came from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ballard's home state of Maryland. Some drove in from as far away as California and parts of Canada.

All stood at attention as Ballard's casket was carried in to the Chase Center.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Action Cam video of the arrival and transfer of the casket of fallen State Trooper Stephen Ballard at the Chase Center.



His wife, Louise Ballard, was stoic as she carried her 5-year-old daughter inside.

Members of the public were invited to pay respects.

"It's important for me because it's important we support our local police officers. I didn't know the corporal, but things like this don't normally happen around this area, so it comes as a shock to everyone," said Twanda Waller of Newark.

Following the public visitation came the funeral.

After that, the casket and the family, including the corporal's widow and daughter, prepared for the slow escorted ride to the cemetery and the burial.

Cpl. Stephen Ballard



Those at the funeral called it a celebration of life. They were moved by what was said.

"It was upbeat, pretty decent going home service, if you will, a lot of people spoke. They spoke out against violence as a whole. I think the overall message is to stop the violence," said C. Linwood Jackson, president of the Delaware NAACP.

Capt. Luis Hernandez of the New Mexico State Police said the service was about the love of family, not ill will.

"There was nothing like that," he said.

Ballard was shot and killed in Bear, Del. on April 26th after approaching a vehicle that was considered suspicious. The suspect in the crime was shot and killed by police the next day following a lengthy standoff in Middletown, Del.

Since then, surrounding communities have held fundraisers for Ballard's family. Community members said it's the least they could do for a man who dedicated his life to protecting others.
EMBED More News Videos

Funeral for Cpl Stephen Ballard: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at noon on May 5, 2017.

Related Topics:
newsdelaware newspolice officer killedWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Several firefighters injured after firetruck collides with NJ Transit train
Murder warrant issued for cop who killed 15-year-old
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
More News
Top Stories
Several firefighters injured after firetruck collides with NJ Transit train
Flash flooding turns roads into rivers, stifles transit
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
NYPD: German tourist savagely beaten, sexually assaulted
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
Eats: Tacos inside Brooklyn Botanic Garden
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Port Authority Police training facility
Show More
18 frat members charged in Penn State student death
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
LI teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
'Blind Side' NFL player accused in Uber driver assault
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos