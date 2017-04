Hundreds of firefighters stood at attention as William Tolley's casket was brought into St. Martin of Tours church in Bethpage Thursday morning.Tolley fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens last week.Services began at 11 a.m. Firefighters from Chicago, Louisiana, Detroit and Boston attended."This is where every firefighter has to be today. On a day like this, you're either working in the firehouse or you're here and that's how it is," said FDNY Chief James Bossert.Family and friends turned out by the hundreds at a wake Tuesday and Wednesday to mourn Tolley. The 42-year-old worked for Ladder 135 and fell five-stories while battling a fire at an apartment building in Ridgewood April 20."Billy was a gentleman. He was my friend. We worked together for a while," said Jean Tanis, of the FDNY. "The show of everyone here you can see how much he is going to be missed. He was a wonderful person to know and to call my brother."Tolley is survived by his wife, Marie; 8-year-old daughter, Isabella; brother, Bobby; and both of his parents. He spent his 14-year FDNY career with Ladder 135.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate RELATED: Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter William Tolley as memorials grow