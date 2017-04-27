NEWS

Funeral Thursday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Hundreds of firefighters stood at attention as William Tolley's casket was brought into St. Martin of Tours church in Bethpage Thursday morning.

Tolley fell to his death while battling a fire in Queens last week.

Services began at 11 a.m. Firefighters from Chicago, Louisiana, Detroit and Boston attended.

"This is where every firefighter has to be today. On a day like this, you're either working in the firehouse or you're here and that's how it is," said FDNY Chief James Bossert.

Family and friends turned out by the hundreds at a wake Tuesday and Wednesday to mourn Tolley. The 42-year-old worked for Ladder 135 and fell five-stories while battling a fire at an apartment building in Ridgewood April 20.

"Billy was a gentleman. He was my friend. We worked together for a while," said Jean Tanis, of the FDNY. "The show of everyone here you can see how much he is going to be missed. He was a wonderful person to know and to call my brother."

Tolley is survived by his wife, Marie; 8-year-old daughter, Isabella; brother, Bobby; and both of his parents. He spent his 14-year FDNY career with Ladder 135.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the "William N. Tolley's Children's Educational Fund" at FDNYfoundation.org/donate.

