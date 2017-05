#FDNY members on scene of 2nd alarm earlier today, 328 East 14 St MN pic.twitter.com/UgH3GFfvqB — FDNY (@FDNY) May 26, 2017

A fire broke out at the popular Artichoke Basille's Pizza in the East Village early Friday morning.The fire started around 5 a.m. just as the pizzeria was closing, according to FDNY officials.It was placed under control around 7 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries.Artichoke Basille's is known for its late night eats.