NEWS

Fire on roof of Upper East Side school complex caused by roof work

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest from the Upper East Side. (Wendell Laurent)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The FDNY have discovered the cause of a fire that broke out at a building on the Upper East Side Tuesday.

According to FDNY Fire Marshals, the fire was accidental, the result of torch work on the roof.

The flames broke out just after 2 p.m. at East 83rd Street and Park Avenue, a complex that houses the Loyola School (a high school), St. Ignatius Loyola Elementary School and St. Ignatius Church.

Smoke billowing into the sky could be seen for miles.


The fire was contained to the roof of an apartment building that houses Jesuit priests from around the area, but no one presently lives there because it is under construction. It has been vacant for about a year for the renovations.

Here's video showing flames shooting from the roof of the building:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video from Twitter user @Settled_Falcon showing a fire on the Upper East Side.


Loyola School, a Jesuit high school located right next to the building that caught fire, was evacuated. The students were temporarily relocated to nearby Regis High School.

The church and school next door did not catch fire.

The FDNY said the fire, atop the six-story building, was put under control in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Related Topics:
newsfireNew York CityUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputy AG developed case to fire Comey 'on his own': White House
Sen. Van Hollen on Comey firing: Rosenstein 'was used by the White House'
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
New Orleans removes 2nd Confederate-era monument
More News
Top Stories
Hearing on Penn updates planned a day after (another) commuter mess
2 men dead after Hunts Point fire
GOP concerns on Trump, Comey pose threat to agenda
New Orleans removes 2nd Confederate-era monument
Standoff with police enters 2nd day after fatal shooting in Trenton
Several hurt after fire at Brooklyn courthouse
'Put my brother down' - Teen describes man's attack with 2-year-old brother
Show More
NJ mom charged with sharing explicit photos of daughter online
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
4 trees illegally cut down at Trump Golf Links in Bronx
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
More News
Top Video
'Put my brother down' - Teen describes man's attack with 2-year-old brother
4 trees illegally cut down at Trump Golf Links in Bronx
Comey sought more Russia probe resources before firing
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video