Firefighters battle fire on roof of Upper East Side school

(Vic Medina )

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The FDNY is on scene of a fire burning on the roof of a building on the Upper East Side Tuesday.

The blames broke out just after 2 p.m. at East 83rd Street and Park Avenue, a complex that houses Loyola High School, St. Ignatius Loyola Elementary School and St. Ignatius Church.

A witness said it appeared construction on the roof of the six-story building caught fire, and smoke billowing into the sky could be seen for miles.


The fire was quickly brought under control, and there were no injuries.

St. Ignatius released the following statement:

"At approximately 2 p.m. today, all students and faculty were evacuated from Loyola. All are safe and accounted for at Regis High School. Students will remain at Regis High School with faculty."
