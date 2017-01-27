NEWS

Jersey City firefighters burglarized while saving man from burning home

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters made a heroic rescue in Jersey City, but at the same time someone was breaking into their firehouse.

The firefighters found a broken window and their valuables missing, after they returned from the scene of a house fire late Thursday night.

While fighting the fire, they were able to pull a man out of the burning home and get him to the hospital, saving his life.

"This is very disheartening for this unit as it serves this community with such diligence and professionalism," said Deputy Fire Chief Wayne McCarthy. "And to have this happen after they just made such a heroic rescue is very shameful."

Whoever broke into the firehouse took off with electronics and the firefighters' wallets.

The deputy chief says he hopes the suspect or suspects are caught quickly.
