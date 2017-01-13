  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
NEWS

Lady Liberty has new face on anniversary coin

For the first time, Lady Liberty has been portrayed as a woman of color.

The United States Mint released Thursday the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin, which celebrates 225 years of coins being minted in America.

The anniversary coin is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins with special designs, including representations of Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Indian Americans, to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the U.S.

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldcoinsnational
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Maid of Honor arrested after drunken rampage at wedding
Taxi driver in custody after stabbing, crash in Rye
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
De-icing fluid may be cause of sick flight attendants
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
More News
Top Stories
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress to be resentenced in fatal drunken driving crash
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Three rob would-be Good Samaritan who stopped to help with car
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Show More
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
Woman playing dominoes shot in neck in Bronx; no one in custody
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
Taxi driver in custody after stabbing, crash in Rye
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos