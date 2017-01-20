  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
NEWS

Former president George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, improving

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC's Tracy Clemons has the latest details.

By MICHAEL GRACZYK
HOUSTON --
Doctors removed former President George H.W. Bush's breathing tube on Friday and he was breathing well on his own at a Houston hospital, his spokesman said.

The tube was inserted Wednesday while the 92-year-old former president was being treated for pneumonia. Bush remains in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital but is comfortable, family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

"He was extubated this morning, and is breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen," McGrath said. "President Bush is comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together with Mrs. Bush, their son Neil and daughter-in-law Maria."

Former first lady Barbara Bush also remained hospitalized Friday for treatment of bronchitis, but she's feeling better and "focusing on spending time with her husband," McGrath said. The 91-year-old is expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend as a precaution.

Their son, former President George W. Bush, offered thanks on Instagram on Thursday for all the messages "of love and support for Mother and Dad."

"Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on," he said in his first public comments about their illnesses.

The younger Bush and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, were at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Trump and former President Bill Clinton have sent their well wishes earlier this week via Twitter, and Barack Obama offered similar thoughts earlier this week at his farewell presidential news conference.

The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushhospitaltexas medical centeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump Signs Executive Order on Obamacare
Poor, Chronically Sick Most Likely to Lose Coverage if ACA Repealed: Study
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security
Pen Trading and Peekaboo at President Trump's 1st Law Signing
More News
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs first bill, actions
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Show More
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
Rescuers pull survivors from hotel in Italy demolished by avalanche
Sacred Heart in Newburgh shut down due to safety violations
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
Officer who fatally shot Ramarley Graham testifies
More News
Top Video
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video