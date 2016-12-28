  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn

PONTIAC, Michigan --
A former contestant of the CBS TV show "Survivor" has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

Michael Skupin appeared Tuesday in Oakland County court in suburban Detroit. He asked for mercy from the judge and said he's "deeply sorry." But Skupin denied downloading the photos on his laptop.

In a separate case, he was placed on probation and ordered to pay $31,800 to victims of a financial scheme. During that investigation, authorities found child porn on Skupin's laptop. He was convicted in November.

Skupin will be eligible for parole after a year. The longest he can be kept in prison is four years.

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the "Survivor II: The Australian Outback" after falling into a campfire, but he returned for "Survivor: Philippines" in 2012.
Related Topics:
newschild pornographyMichigan
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Former USA Gymnastics doctor indicted on child porn charges
EXCLUSIVE: How detectives are trying to combat online child predators
Rye Neck HS teacher facing child pornography charges
LI camp employee accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
More child pornography
NEWS
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from being overworked
Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
Mugshot: Intruder beaten with firewood after breaking into home
More News
Top Stories
Propane tank explosion in garbage truck sparks strip mall fire
Baby Jesus statue taken from Long Island church
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
Suspect wanted in series of Queens bank robberies
Police chase 2, suspected of stealing car rims, into Irvington
2 officers hurt after Jersey City police cruiser crash
Video shows huge brawl at CT mall, 7 arrested
Show More
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Bronx building with 250 apartments down to 1 working elevator
71-year-old man tied up, beaten in NJ home invasion
More News
Photos
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
More Photos