  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Fort Lauderdale suspect canceled New Year's Eve trip to New York City, ABC News reports

(Left: Photo/Law enforcement sources via ABC News | Right: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By BRIAN ROSS, RHONDA SCHWARTZ, and JOSH MARGOLIN
NEW YORK --
Esteban Santiago's initial destination may not have been Fort Lauderdale, but New York City, where he had made a reservation to fly in on New Year's Eve, authorities told ABC News.

But for some unknown reason, he canceled the flight. A few days later, he booked a one-way $278 ticket to Florida.

New York City counterterrorism officials are investigating Santiago's plan to visit the city, and whether he planned to stay in New York or transfer to another flight.

Officials believe that the highly visible presence of NYPD officers throughout the city on New Year's Eve could have been an effective deterrent.
Read more from ABC News
Related Topics:
newsfort lauderdale airport shootingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 ABC, Inc.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Obama Opens Up About Sasha and Malia's Time in the White House
Ft. Lauderdale Suspect First Planned NYE Trip to NYC: Authorities
LI woman accused in gas station robbery, fake charity scam
What to Expect From President Obama's Farewell Address
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
LI woman accused in gas station robbery, fake charity scam
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Derrick Rose missing from Knicks, said to have Chicago family issue
Show More
Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
Cory Booker to testify against Sessions as hearing opens
NYPD: Bronx suspects stole cars, crashed them in parking lot
Man rescued after getting trapped in Kips Bay air shaft
New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos