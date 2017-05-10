NEWS

Funeral services for MTA subway conductor, mom of 6 shot and killed in East New York, Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Funeral services will be held Wednesday for an MTA subway conductor who was fatally shot in Brooklyn May 1st while walking home from work.

Mourners will gather at the J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home in Jamaica, Queens to say goodbye to 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks.

The mother of six, with the children ranging in age from 4 to 24, had only worked for the MTA since June of 2016, and she had just finished her shift on the N line in Queens before she was killed.

She was approached by three men and shot point blank in the head.

Dicks' boyfriend who was wanted for questioning in the murder, 44-year-old Zire King, was found dead last week after a standoff in Hackensack.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmtabrooklyn newsEast New YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small dog chases large bear through yard of home
FBI Director James Comey has been fired
No radiation detected after tunnel breach at WA nuclear site
Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Brooklyn
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
More News
Top Stories
Trump fires FBI Director James Comey in midst of Russia investigation
Memorandum on why Comey was fired
Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Brooklyn
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
NYC considering signal changes at most dangerous intersections
Man stabbed and slashed during robbery in Queens
Body found floating in water at Central Park reservoir
Show More
Exclusive: Man speaks after NJ leaders call his rant 'hate speech'
Matt Harvey apologizes for missing game, 3-game suspension
Brazen daylight robbery attempt caught on camera in the Bronx
Con Ed working to contain oil spill in East River
Staten Island therapist accused of abusing young girls
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos