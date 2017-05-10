NEWS

Funeral services for MTA subway conductor, mom of 6 shot and killed in East New York, Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Funeral services will be held Wednesday for an MTA subway conductor who was fatally shot in Brooklyn May 1st while walking home from work.

Mourners will gather at the J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home in Jamaica, Queens for a final farewell to 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks.

The mother of six, with the children ranging in age from 4 to 24, had only worked for the MTA since June of 2016, and she had just finished her shift on the N line in Queens before she was killed.

She was approached by three men and shot point blank in the head.

Dicks' boyfriend who was wanted for questioning in the murder, 44-year-old Zire King, was found dead last week after a standoff in Hackensack.



Police said he was the main suspect after finding inconsistencies in his story.
