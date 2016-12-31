Today we will not say goodbye. Until we meet again. #rip Lt. Bill Fearon. #NoFear pic.twitter.com/s2SrorslOI — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) December 31, 2016

#RIP to Lt. Bill Fearon, who lost his battle yesterday 2 the long-term illness contracted in LOD during #September11 https://t.co/r8dmckd5kl pic.twitter.com/fnr6pTcuTV — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) December 29, 2016

Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey state trooper who died after being diagnosed with cancer that a police spokesman says the officer acquired while working at ground zero on the day of the terrorist attacks in New York.Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the hundreds of mourners who attended the services for Lt. William Fearon. The funeral was held Saturday at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington.Fearon was 49 when he died Wednesday. He had been a member of the force since 1994.State police spokesman Trooper Lawrence Peele says Fearon died from brain cancer that he acquired from exposure to debris while working Sept. 11, 2001, in response to the attacks.Fearon was diagnosed with the malignant tumor in May 2015.