New Jersey state trooper honored at funeral after he dies with brain cancer

New Jersey state trooper William Fearon was honored at a funeral Dec. 31 after dying with brain cancer. (New Jersey State Police)

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey state trooper who died after being diagnosed with cancer that a police spokesman says the officer acquired while working at ground zero on the day of the terrorist attacks in New York.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the hundreds of mourners who attended the services for Lt. William Fearon. The funeral was held Saturday at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington.
From the funeral:



Fearon was 49 when he died Wednesday. He had been a member of the force since 1994.

State police spokesman Trooper Lawrence Peele says Fearon died from brain cancer that he acquired from exposure to debris while working Sept. 11, 2001, in response to the attacks.

Fearon was diagnosed with the malignant tumor in May 2015.

Fearon in uniform:

