Funeral services held for Ohio victim of Facebook killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Funeral services have been held for a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was posted on Facebook.

Family members on Saturday recalled Robert Godwin Sr. as a loving, gentle person who taught the importance of forgiveness.

The 74-year-old Godwin was shot Easter Sunday along a Cleveland street.

Gunman Steve Stephens led police on a 2-mile chase in Erie, Pennsylvania, before fatally shooting himself Tuesday.

Tonya Godwin-Baines, one of Godwin's 10 children, said the family forgives Stephens.

Stephens was a 37-year-old job counselor who worked with young people.

Police would not speculate on what triggered the killing, but in the Facebook video and other footage he posted, Stephens talked about having trouble with his girlfriend and losing everything he had to gambling.

