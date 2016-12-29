  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Upper East Side store burglarized; furs stolen

Police are looking for three people in Madison Avenue store burglary.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for three people after fur coats were taken from a Madison Avenue store.

Around 5 a.m. Christmas Eve, police said three people broke into 825 Madison Ave., by throwing a stone through the front glass door.

According to the New York City Police Department, the three individuals took an undetermined amount of fur coats then fled in a blue SUV heading west on 69th Street.

The suspects:

-- First individual: male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and black pants.
-- Second individual: male, last seen wearing a brown knit cap, a black hooded sweater, a brown jacket and blue jeans.

-- Third individual: male, last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater and a black coat.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2004-2006 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
