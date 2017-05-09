NEWS

'Garden of Dreams' prom held for teens at MSG

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Garden of Dreams Foundation gave over a 100 teenagers who haven't had it easy in life a night to remember on Tuesday.

The charity foundation hosted its fourth annual Garden of Dreams prom at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The magical evening of dinner and dancing was held for more than 100 teenagers facing obstacles from homelessness to illness.

Hairstylists, makeup artists and models helped the teens get ready for their big evening.

Their dresses and tuxedos were donated by Macy's and Men's Wearhouse.
