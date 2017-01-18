NEWS

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former president George H. W. Bush attends an NFL football game between the Houston Texans an Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston

HOUSTON --
Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath and the 92-year-old is responding well to treatments, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email to The Associated Press.

"Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon," McGrath said.

Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV that Bush is expected to go home in a couple of days.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck, and was hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

Bush's office announced earlier this month that he and his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, would not attend Donald Trump's inauguration this week due to the former president's age and health.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

His son, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms. Another son, Jeb - a former Florida governor - made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016. Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.
