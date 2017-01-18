NEWS

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston, AP reports

Former president George H. W. Bush attends an NFL football game between the Houston Texans an Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston

HOUSTON --
Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushhospitaltexas medical centeru.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Earthquake Reported in Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Orlando Police Capture Alleged Cop Killer Markeith Loyd
Heavy Hitters Fund Trump's Grand Production
More News
Top Stories
Trump to meet with NY Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
Bullet hits NJ Transit bus in Jersey City
Transformer explosion causes power line to fall down in Queens
Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils NY state budget proposal
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
Show More
Man stabbed at deli over 50 cents: 'I could be dead'
Orlando Police Capture Alleged Cop Killer Markeith Loyd
2 American Airlines planes clip each other at LaGuardia
Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning
Texas police detective killed during standoff
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos