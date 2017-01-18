George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former President George H.W. Bush's has been hospitalized in Houston.A statement from his office said he was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution after experiencing shortness of breath. Bush, 92, was being monitored."He's been in Methodist since Saturday and has responded very well to treatments," said Jim McGrath, the Bush family spokesman." Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon."Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.