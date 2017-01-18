NEWS

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former president George H. W. Bush attends an NFL football game between the Houston Texans an Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston

HOUSTON --
Former President George H.W. Bush's has been hospitalized in Houston.

A statement from his office said he was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution after experiencing shortness of breath. Bush, 92, was being monitored.

"He's been in Methodist since Saturday and has responded very well to treatments," said Jim McGrath, the Bush family spokesman." Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon."

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushhospitaltexas medical centeru.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
Police in Montclair investigating luring incidents
Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
More News
Top Stories
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
Trump to meet with NY Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Police in Montclair investigating luring incidents
Obama reduces Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
Bullet hits NJ Transit bus in Jersey City
Show More
Transformer explosion causes power line to fall down in Queens
Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils NY state budget proposal
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
Man stabbed at deli over 50 cents: 'I could be dead'
Orlando Police Capture Alleged Cop Killer Markeith Loyd
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos