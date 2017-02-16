The bodies of two teenage girls who went missing while hiking in Indiana were found Tuesday, and their deaths, which shook their community, are now being investigated as a homicides, according to police.State Police Sergeant Kim Riley said autopsies conducted in Terre Haute, Indiana, helped to identify the girls as 14-year-old Liberty Rose Lynn German and 13-year-old Abigail Jay Williams, of Carroll County.German and Williams were found roughly three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge, near Delphi, where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking. It was unclear who dropped the girls off.Riley said there are no suspects, but police have received hundreds of leads.Police are not releasing a cause of death or detailing any wounds or injuries the girls may have sustained."The investigation is still in its baby steps, so to speak, and we don't want to put that information out yet," Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said.Police urged the community to contact them with any tips they might have to help authorities in the investigation."We're going to get to the bottom of this. We feel confident. And we're going to do everything within our resources to reach justice in this situation," Leazenby said.Riley said that the deaths have sparked fear in the quiet, rural community."I feel safe for this community," he said, and added that people should remain "alert and watchful."