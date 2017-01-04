NEWS

Glass falls 18 floors from hotel in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Repairs are underway after glass fell 18 floors Wednesday afternoon from a popular hotel in Lower Manhattan.

At 3:40 p.m., the FDNY responded to 55 Church Street, site of the Millenium Hilton hotel, for a report of falling glass.

A hotel spokeswoman says a piece of metal, about 1 foot by 1 foot, flew into the window of a guest room, causing it to break. It's not clear where the metal came from.

No one was in the room at the time, and no one was hurt.

A glass contractor headed to the hotel for repairs.

Dey Street was closed off to pedestrians and cars.

The hotel says it is fully cooperating with local authorities in the investigation.
