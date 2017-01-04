Glass falls 18 floors from hotel in Lower Manhattan

Repairs are underway after glass fell 18 floors Wednesday afternoon from a popular hotel in Lower Manhattan.At 3:40 p.m., the FDNY responded to 55 Church Street, site of the Millenium Hilton hotel, for a report of falling glass.A hotel spokeswoman says a piece of metal, about 1 foot by 1 foot, flew into the window of a guest room, causing it to break. It's not clear where the metal came from.No one was in the room at the time, and no one was hurt.A glass contractor headed to the hotel for repairs.Dey Street was closed off to pedestrians and cars.The hotel says it is fully cooperating with local authorities in the investigation.