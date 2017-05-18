NEWS

Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver who ran from wreckage

Ken Bradix, a longtime Planet Hollywood employee, leaves work Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York, near the site of a deadly car crash in Times Square. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK --
After a car barreled through Times Square, allegedly driven by a man high on drugs, some bystanders came to the aid of the victims he hit as others went after the suspect.

Photographers snapped pictures of suspect Richard Rojas, 26, after he climbed from the wrecked car and ran through the street.

He was tackled by a group that included a ticket seller and a muscular door supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant.

Ken Bradix, a longtime Planet Hollywood employee, works right near the site of the deadly crash that killed an 18-year-old woman, and injured 22 others.

Bradix and a sightseeing ticket seller wrestled the fleeing suspect to the ground before police took over.

