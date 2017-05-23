Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus

There were tense moments outside a college in Brooklyn after shots were fired just outside the campus.It happened at about 4 p.m. near Brooklyn College on Campus Road in the Flatbush section.The NYPD said they have one suspect in custody, and a weapon has been recovered.No one was injured, and police are continuing to investigate.Brooklyn said the shooting did not affect any students or staff.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.