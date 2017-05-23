Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --There were tense moments outside a college in Brooklyn after shots were fired just outside the campus.
It happened at about 4 p.m. near Brooklyn College on Campus Road in the Flatbush section.
The NYPD said they have one suspect in custody, and a weapon has been recovered.
No one was injured, and police are continuing to investigate.
Brooklyn said the shooting did not affect any students or staff.
