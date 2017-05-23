NEWS

Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn College campus

Shannon Sohn reports live from NewsCopter 7.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There were tense moments outside a college in Brooklyn after shots were fired just outside the campus.

It happened at about 4 p.m. near Brooklyn College on Campus Road in the Flatbush section.

The NYPD said they have one suspect in custody, and a weapon has been recovered.

No one was injured, and police are continuing to investigate.

Brooklyn said the shooting did not affect any students or staff.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
