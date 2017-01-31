NEWS

Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Manhattan grand jury has indicted a Harlem man in connection with the beating death of his girlfriend's 6-year-old son.

42-year-old Rysheim Smith is expected to be officially charged Tuesday in the death of Zymere Perkins.

He will appear in court on the indictment, when the charges will be unsealed.

The child's mother was previously indicted on one count of manslaughter for her son's death.

Zymere died Sept. 26 after what prosecutors say was months of abuse by his mother and her boyfriend in their Harlem apartment.

Both were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner said the child had evidence of "acute and chronic abuse and neglect."
Related Topics:
newschild deathfuneralacsbeating deathNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death
Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
Police Use Pepper Spray on Anti-Trump Protesters in Ohio
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan Following Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in NJ
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over travel ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
NYC officials to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on all patrol cars
Bronx man to appear in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Show More
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
Canada mosque shooting suspect known for far-right views
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos