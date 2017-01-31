Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted a Harlem man in connection with the beating death of his girlfriend's 6-year-old son.42-year-old Rysheim Smith is expected to be officially charged Tuesday in the death of Zymere Perkins.He will appear in court on the indictment, when the charges will be unsealed.The child's mother was previously indicted on one count of manslaughter for her son's death.Zymere died Sept. 26 after what prosecutors say was months of abuse by his mother and her boyfriend in their Harlem apartment.Both were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.A spokeswoman for the medical examiner said the child had evidence of "acute and chronic abuse and neglect."