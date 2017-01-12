An evidence hearing is scheduled Thursday in the Holland Tunnel gun cache case.John Cramsey, Dean Smith, and Kimberly Arendt pleaded not guilty back in October on several charges.They were arrested in June after a cache of loaded guns and other weapons was recovered inside their truck when it was stopped at the Holland Tunnel.Police said the suspects were taken into the custody following a Manhattan-bound traffic stop in Jersey City. The van had reportedly been pulled over at the toll plaza for a cracked windshield.But defense lawyers for the trio said they were stopped because of gun-related markings on the vehicle. Lawyers for all three defendants have argued that the search that uncovered the weapons was illegal and said they will file motions to suppress the evidence.Seven guns -- five pistols and two rifles -- were recovered, with one reportedly on the seat that was spotted by Port Authority police officer. Additionally, there was a large amount of ammunition and ballistic vests, along with four knives, 10 loaded clips of ammunition and a military-grade helmet.The three had been driving from Pennsylvania at the time.