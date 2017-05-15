Hoboken Terminal concourse reopens following train crash

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Parts of Hoboken Terminal that were damaged in a train derailment last year are now open, ahead of schedule.
New Jersey Transit announced that the wall blocking a concourse space has come down, opening up pedestrian walkways.
The station was severely damaged when a train crashed last September and killed a woman.
Customers will still see green barricades boxing off posts for the temporary roof structure.
One of the two tracks closed for repairs has also re-opened.
One person was killed and more than 100 were injured on Sept. 29 when the train slammed through a bumper at the end of the track and dislodged an overhead canopy, showering debris onto the train.
The federal agency investigating the crash has said the train sped up and was going twice the 10 mph speed limit just before the crash.
With the resumption of service, a new rule will require that the conductor join the engineer whenever a train pulls into the terminal.
That means a second set of eyes will be watching as a train enters the final phase of its trip at stations where there are platforms at the end of the rails.
In the Sept. 29 crash, the engineer was alone at the time. He has told federal investigators that he has no memory of the crash.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)