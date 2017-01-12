Holland Tunnel weapons cache suspects try to get case tossed

The three people arrested outside the Holland Tunnel for allegedly having a cache of weapons are trying to have the case tossed.A court hearing was held Thursday for John Cramsey, Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt in New Jersey, with their attorneys arguing that the officer illegally pulled them over last year.That officer took the stand, saying he pulled the vehicle over for a crack in the windshield. It was then he discovered a loaded magazine on the console and asked if there were any weapons inside.The defense claims they were stopped because of gun-related markings on the vehicle and that the search that uncovered the weapons was illegal.Seven guns -- five pistols and two rifles -- were recovered, with one reportedly on the seat that was spotted by Port Authority police officer. Additionally, there was a large amount of ammunition and ballistic vests, along with four knives, 10 loaded clips of ammunition and a military-grade helmet.The three had been driving from Pennsylvania at the time.