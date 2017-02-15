NEWS

Croton-on-Hudson house evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak

Eyewitness News
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, New York
Firefighters evacuated a home in Croton-on-Hudson overnight on Tuesday after a carbon monoxide leak.

At 12:07 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Ridge Road where they found elevated CO levels throughout the two and a half-story home.

The residents were evacuated and the home was ventilated.

The leak was caused by a problem with the oil burner, which firefighters shut down.

Officials want to remind the public to properly install working carbon monoxide detectors. Without them, the odorless, colorless deadly gas cannot be detected. Call 911 if a CO alarm is sounding.
