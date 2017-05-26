  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: The holiday getaway is underway: Roadcam 7 is checking out the roads
NEWS

How Coast Guard vessels protect country during Fleet Week

By
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Fleet Week, now in its 29th year, is of course is one of New York City's great traditions. As always, security is tight - not just on the ground, but on the water as well.

The Coast Guard helps secure New York and New Jersey waterways year-round, but the stakes get a little higher this time of the year, with so many military vessels from the U.S. and abroad now docked along the Hudson. Thousands this week are getting a first-hand glimpse of the vessels that protect our country.

Everything has gone smoothly so far, but the threat of terrorism this year - the bombing tragedy in Manchester still so fresh, has heightened awareness.

The NYPD's Harbor Unit is hard at work as well with ships along the river from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge.
